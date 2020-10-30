David Morrissey, Leanne Best and Jamal Ajala to star in Luke Barnes Headlong play

Headlong has revealed plans for a special play penned by Luke Barnes.

Initially meant to be staged in the bombed out St Luke's Church in Liverpool, the piece will now be adapted and reimagined. Entitled The Ghost Caller, audiences can take part by heading to the area, where they'll find a telephone number being beamed out onto the Church. When texting that number, audiences will receive a phone call and, from there, hear the show in action.

The piece will also be available online from 5 to 12 November, with accessible options available for D/deaf, blind and visually impaired audiences.

Appearing are David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, Singapore Grip) Leanne Best (Young Wallander, Line of Duty) and Jamal Ajala (ear for eye), directed by Headlong's associate artistic director, Holly Race Roughan.

Roughan said today: "The Ghost Caller was born out of our desire and determination to continue to bring theatrical experiences to our Liverpool audiences despite the increased government restrictions. Luke Barnes' cracking new ghost story - originally written for our live show and now adapted for telephone - makes the audience the protagonist and invites us to sit with loss.

"As the pandemic continues and the nights get longer, theatre is constantly having to adapt and embrace new ways of working in order to weather these challenging times and reach our audiences. With such an astonishing cast we hope this will lift spirits (as well as summon them!) until we can return next, in person."