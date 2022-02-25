2022 cast for Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World announced

New faces are joining the ongoing tour of Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World.

The piece follows Jade, who sneaks into her local museum for a behind-the-scenes peek at the yet to be opened Gallery of Greatness. There, she meets some of history's most iconic ladies: Marie Curie, Emmeline Pankhurst, Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks and Amelia Earhart, to name just a few.

The show first opened in Southampton last summer, and is now set to visit Liverpool, Salford, Kingston, Edinburgh, Exeter, Cheltenham, Sheffield, Poole and Stratford in east London, where it runs for a month.

Check out the trailer below:





Joining the show will be Kirstie Skivington (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Kudzai Mangombe (Malindadzimu), Elise Zavou (Red Riding Hood) and Clarice Julianda (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert), who are set to appear alongside existing cast members Renée Lamb (Six), Christina Modestou (Six) and Jade Kennedy (Billy Elliott), who were part of the original 2021 tour.

Written by Chris Bush and Miranda Cooper, and directed by Amy Hodge, the touring production features set and costume design by Joanna Scotcher, choreography by Danielle Lecointe, lighting by Zoe Spurr, sound by Carolyn Downing, casting by Rosie Pearson, music, orchestrations and music production by Cooper and Jennifer Decilveo, live arrangements by Jen Green and musical direction by Audra Cramer.

The band features Cramer, Rhiannon Hopkins (taking over from Nicola T Chang) and Chloe Rianna.