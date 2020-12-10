Watch Molly Lynch and Danny Mac return to Curve Leicester ahead of Sunset Boulevard stream

Two Sunset Boulevard stars visited Curve Leicester to check out the space ahead of its streamed production of Sunset Boulevard.

With the location remaining closed to the public due to current UK government English tier three restrictions, the venue will stream Andrew Lloyd Webber, Christopher Hampton and Don Black's musical from later this month.

The production will be available between Tuesday 22 December and Saturday 9 January (tickets will cost from £20) and there will be up to three different performance times daily. The streamed version will be available for audiences in the UK and all territories across the world, with the exception of North America. Tickets are on sale now via the Curve's website.

The piece will star Ria Jones as Norma Desmond and Danny Mac as Joe Gillis, Molly Lynch as Betty Schaefer, Adam Pearce as Max Von Mayerling, Dougie Carter as Artie Green and Carl Sanderson as Cecil B DeMille. The Sunset Boulevard company also includes Benjamin Chambers, Owen Chaponda, Joanna Goodwin, Kristoffer Hellström, James Meunier, Gemma Naylor, Joanna O'Hare, Jessica Paul, Sam Peggs and Barney Wilkinson.

Watch the video of Lynch and Mac here:

A 16-piece orchestra, supported by music licensing company PPL, will perform, with musical supervision by Stephen Brooker and casting by David Grindrod. Set designer Colin Richmond, video designer Douglas O'Connell and choreographer Lee Proud will also rejoin the production team.

The musical is Andrew Lloyd Webber's adaptation of Billy Wilder's original 1950 film about a fading silent film actress. The piece has book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

The venue still intends to begin public performances in the new year – with two shows – Memoirs of an Asian Football Casual and The Color Purple, currently scheduled, as well as the Turbine Theatre's revival of Hair.