Watch The Wizard of Oz cast members play "The Quiz-ard of Oz"

Following yesterday's exciting news that Curve's current production of The Wizard of Oz will be transferring to The London Palladium next summer, we have another Ozian surprise for you!

Earlier this week, we were off to see the Wizard ourselves, taking a trip to Leicester to meet some of the cast members of the shiny, five-star emerald show. We invited them to participate in our very own game show entitled "The Quiz-ard of Oz".

With Christina Bianco (aka Glinda) as our host, find out if Jonny Fines (Scarecrow), Paul French (Tin Man) and Giovanni Spano (Lion) have the brains, heart and courage to get through three rounds of Oz's favourite "quiz" in the video below!









Tickets for Curve performances through to 8 January 2023 are available below.