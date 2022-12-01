The Wizard of Oz musical to run at The London Palladium

The five-star production of The Wizard of Oz will transfer to The London Palladium.

Currently being staged at Curve in Leicester, the piece will run for a summer season from 23 June.

Directed by Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot The Musical, A Chorus Line) The Wizard of Oz has choreography by Shay Barclay, while the set designer is Colin Richmond, projection designer is Douglas O'Connell, costume and puppet designer is Rachael Canning, lighting designer is Ben Cracknell, sound designer is Adam Fisher, creative consultant is Mark Kaufman, musical director and musical supervisor is George Dyer, magic consultant is Scott Penrose, casting director is Kay Magson CDG, props supervisor is Marcus Hall Props, costume supervisor is Anna Josephs and wigs, hair and makeup designer is Elizabeth Marini.

Producer Michael Harrison said: "The London Palladium is the home of the summer blockbuster musical, and there really will be no place like the Palladium for Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion, as they embark on their journey down the Yellow Brick Road. Nikolai Foster and his team have created a new and magical production of this beloved musical, and we can't wait to open the doors to audiences from next June."

WhatsOnStage gave the Curve production a glowing five-star review last month.

The show features music from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including "Over The Rainbow", "Follow The Yellow Brick Road" and "We're Off To See the Wizard", alongside additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Casting for the London production of The Wizard of Oz is to be confirmed, as well as ticket details.