The Osmonds musical unveils full casting

Complete casting has been revealed for the upcoming touring production of The Osmonds, based on the lives of the iconic group.

Last year it was revealed that the world premiere piece will feature Ryan Anderson as Merrill Osmond, Jamie Chatterton as Alan Osmond, Alex Lodge as Jay Osmond, Danny Nattrass as Wayne Osmond, and Joseph Peacock as Donny Osmond. You can watch them in action here.

Georgia Lennon, Charlie Allen, and Nicola Bryan will play Marie, George, and Olive Osmond respectively in the upcoming musical tour, which opens at Curve in Leicester on 3 February 2022 and will run through to 3 December 2022.

Completing the cast are Alex Cardall, Henry Firth, Alex Hardford, Katy Hards, Aidan Harkins, Luke Hogan, Lotus Lowry, Stephanie McKenzie, Jay Osborne, Samuel Routley and Tristan Whincup.

The young cast for the show has also been revealed. Alfie Murray, Jasper Penny, and Joey Unitt will play Young Merrill Osmond, Jack Jones, Harvey Loakes, and Charlie Stripp will play Young Alan Osmond, James Flintoff, Charlie Tumbridge, and Tom Walsh will play Young Jay Osmond, Alfie Jones, Austin Redwood and Thomas Ryan will play Young Wayne Osmond, Matthias Green, Osian Salter, and Nicholas Teixeira will play Young Donny Osmond and Fraser Fowkes, Austin Riley and Harrison Skinner will play Young Jimmy Osmond.

Penned by Jay Osmond, the piece follows the iconic music-making group from their star residency on The Andy Williams Show through to the arrival of Donny and Marie, the piece will be wowing audiences all over the country.

Tunes included in the stage show, which has a book by Shaun Kerrison and Julian Bigg, are "Love Me For A Reason", "Crazy Horses", "Let Me In", "Puppy Love", "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool", "Paper Roses" and more.

The jukebox show is directed by Kerrison with choreography and musical staging by Bill Deamer, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by Julian Bigg and Rich Morris, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson and with Will Burton as casting director.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.