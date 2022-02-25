The Cher Show to star Millie O'Connell, Danielle Steers and Debbie Kurup

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming European premiere of The Cher Show – which is set to open in April.

Three performers play Cher at different points in the show – Millie O'Connell (Six, Be More Chill, Rent) plays Babe, Danielle Steers (Six, Bat Out of Hell, Sweet Charity) plays Lady with Debbie Kurup (The Prince of Egypt, Sweet Charity, Rent) as Star.

Featuring the tunes of the venerated songstress, the musical has a book by Tony winner Rick Elice (Jersey Boys). This new production, directed by Arlene Phillips and choreographed by Strictly and Ain't Misbehavin's Oti Mabuse, will open on tour at Curve in Leicester on 15 April 2022, with tour dates set through to 1 April 2023. it also features costumes by Gabriella Slade (Six).

Watch a video of the three Chers in action here:

After opening in Leicester the show will visit Sunderland, Hull, Sheffield, Manchester, Belfast, Blackpool, Nottingham, Canterbury, Plymouth, Dublin, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Southend, Cardiff, Stoke, Woking, Cheltenham, Dartford, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Wolverhampton, Bradford, Brighton, York, Ipswich, Southampton, Northampton, Liverpool, Bristol, Wimbledon, Darlington, Torquay, Oxford, Llandudno, Norwich and Carlisle.

The show features the likes of "If I Could Turn Back Time", "I Got You Babe", "Strong Enough", "The Shoop Shoop Song" and "Believe". The show also has erset design by Tom Rogers, musical supervision by Rich Morris, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson, music production by Gary Hickeson, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, associate direction by James Cousins, associate choreography by James Bennett and casting by Will Burton CDG.

