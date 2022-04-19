First look images for the European premiere of The Cher Show have been released.

The new production launched at Curve in Leicester last Friday, ahead of an extensive UK and Ireland tour through to spring 2023.

The company is led by Debbie Kurup (as Star), Danielle Steers (as Lady) and Millie O'Connell (as Babe), alongside Lucas Rush (as Sonny), Jake Mitchell (as Bob Mackie), Sam Ferriday (as Greg Allman) and Tori Scott (as Georgia), with Jordan Anderton, Jasmine Jules Andrews, Carla Bertran, Catherine Cornwall, Áine Curran, Sam Holden, Samantha Ivey, Aston Newman Hannington, Ingrid Olivia, Clayton Rosa, Chay Wills and Guy Woolf.

The creative team includes director Arlene Phillips and choreographer Oti Mabuse and features costumes by Gabriella Slade, set design by Tom Rogers, musical supervision by Rich Morris, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson, music production by Gary Hickeson, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, associate direction by James Cousins, associate choreography by James Bennett and casting by Will Burton CDG.

