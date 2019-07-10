Sister Act to embark on 2020 UK tour and run in London

A new production of Sister Act will embark on a UK tour from spring 2020 and run in London.

Produced by Whoopi Goldberg and Jamie Wilson, the tour will start at Curve, Leicester on 21 April 2020 and visit Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester with further tour stops to be revealed. Details for a London season are to be announced.

The tour will feature a specially reworked central character of Deloris Van Cartier, played by Brenda Edwards.

Speaking about the reworking, Wilson said: "I am thrilled to be collaborating again with Alan Menken, Glenn Slater, Douglas Carter Beane and Whoopi Goldberg to create a new version of Sister Act, in particular reworking the part of Deloris for an older actor and I'm so pleased that the hugely talented Brenda Edwards will launch this production for us."

Goldberg added: "Deloris is a big fun character with lots of personality! Brenda auditioned for this show when it first happened in the UK and didn't get the part because she was too old, so we've rectified that! Previous versions have had Deloris as a 23-year-old – but there are different stakes when you're older. You can be much more irreverent when you're older than you can be when you're in your twenties and thirties. Time makes you funnier!"

Edwards has previously appeared in We Will Rock You, Chicago and Carousel. Further casting and a full creative team for the tour is to be announced.

Sister Act has music by Menken, lyrics by Slater, a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Carter Beane.