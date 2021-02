Photos: The Color Purple musical streamed run first look

Photos have been released ahead of the streaming debut of Curve Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome's The Color Purple.

T'Shan Williams, Ako Mitchell and Danielle Fiamanya

© Pamela Raith

Leading the cast is T'Shan Williams as Celie alongside Danielle Fiamanya as Nettie, Karen Mavundukure as Sofia, Ako Mitchell as Mister and Simon Anthony Rhoden as Harpo. Also returning to Curve is Carly Mercedes Dyer, who played Anita in the venue's revival of West Side Story, as Shug Avery.

The cast of The Color Purple

© Pamela Raith

The company is completed by returning cast members Geoff Aymer, KM Drew Boateng, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, Danielle Kassarate, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.

The cast of The Color Purple

© Pamela Raith

The musical is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, and tells the story of heroine Celie over 40 years as she finds her place in the world. It has a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray.

T'Shan Williams

© Pamela Raith

The creative team features director Tinuke Craig, alongside musical director Alex Parker, designer Alex Lowde, choreographer Mark Smith, sound designer Tom Marshall and casting director Kay Magson CDG. The production is lit by Curve associate Ben Cracknell.

T'Shan Williams and Carly Mercedes Dyer

© Pamela Raith

The adaptation of Walker's seminal novel was first staged in the US in 2005 and in the UK at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2013, with that production then transferring to Broadway where it ran until 2017. Last year, the Curve and Birmingham production won the 2020 Best Regional Production Award at the WhatsOnStage Awards.

Perola Congo and Simon-Anthony Rhoden

© Pamela Raith

Danielle Fiamanya

© Pamela Raith

Karen Mavundukure

© Pamela Raith

Carly Mercedes Dyer

© Pamela Raith

The piece will be available from 16 February to 7 March 2021, with tickets currently available via Curve Leicester's website. 2,000 free tickets will also be offered to NHS staff. Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome will offer a range of accessible performances throughout the run, including captioned and audio described streams.

Danielle Fiamanya and Ako Mitchell

© Pamela Raith

WhatsOnStage had an exclusive first look at a performance from the show – check it out here:

Carly Mercedes Dyer

© Pamela Raith