My Beautiful Laundrette stage production to be streamed online by Curve Leicester

Curve Leicester's filmed stage version of My Beautiful Laundrette will be streamed online

The Pet Shop Boys – Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe –composed music for the show, which is co-produced by Curve, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Leeds Playhouse. The piece is adapted for the stage by Hanif Kureishi, based on his screenplay.

Playing the role is Omar Malik (East is East) while Jonny Fines (An Officer and a Gentleman) plays Johnny. Gordon Warnecke, who originally played Omar in Stephen Frears' 1985 film, is cast as Papa, Omar's Father. The cast is completed by Paddy Daly, Kammy Darweish, Hareet Deol, Nicole Jebeli, Balvinder Sopal and Cathy Tyson.

Set in London during the Thatcher years, the piece follows young British Pakistani Omar who transforms his uncle's London laundrette into a thriving business while dealing with fascist gangs in the area.

It is be directed by Nikolai Foster with design by Grace Smart, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and casting by Kay Magson. The piece went on to be nominated for two WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Regional Production.

The captioned dress rehearsal archive recording will be available on the Curve's website from next Wednesday (2 September) at 6pm until the venue is able to reopen its doors. According to Curve: "Audiences will also be able to access a copy of My Beautiful Laundrette's digital show programme, as well as a series of audio-descriptive notes detailing the production which were created for blind and partially sighted audience members."

Executive director and artistic director Chris Stafford and Foster said: "Working with Hanif, the acting company and production team on My Beautiful Laundrette was a truly joyful experience for all of us at Curve. Watching the dress rehearsal recording and the team reunion for our In Conversation has been wonderfully enriching. Kureishi's words remain as vital and important as they ever did. We hope you enjoy spending time with these extraordinary characters and the Q and A session."

The session will accompany the show and feature a variety of cast and creative members.