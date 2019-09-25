My Beautiful Laundrette stage show at Curve Leicester: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at the stage adaptation of My Beautiful Laundrette which is running at Curve, Leicester.

The Pet Shop Boys – Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe – have composed music for the show, which is co-produced by Curve, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Leeds Playhouse. The piece is adapted for the stage by Hanif Kureishi, based on his screenplay.

Playing the role of Omar in the new play is Omar Malik (East is East) while Jonny Fines (An Officer and a Gentleman) plays Johnny. Gordon Warnecke, who originally played Omar in Stephen Frears' 1985 film, is cast as Papa, Omar's Father.

Loading...

The cast is completed by Paddy Daly, Kammy Darweish, Hareet Deol, Nicole Jebeli, Balvinder Sopal and Cathy Tyson.

Set in London during the Thatcher years, the piece follows young British Pakistani Omar who transforms his uncle's London laundrette into a thriving business while dealing with fascist gangs in the area.

The production will run in Leicester to 5 October, before touring to Everyman Theatre Cheltenham (8 to 12 October), Leeds Playhouse (15 to 26 October), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (29 October to 2 November) and Birmingham Rep (5 to 9 November).

It is be directed by Nikolai Foster with design by Grace Smart, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and casting by Kay Magson.