Full tour cast for Annie unveiled, with Jodie Prenger, Elaine C Smith and more joining musical

Complete casting has now been revealed for the upcoming touring production of Annie.

Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin and Thomas Meehan's seminal musical follows a young orphan who is adopted by a billionaire, much to the chagrin of her orphanage's owner. The show has numbers such as "It's the Hard Knock Life", "Easy Street", "I Don't Need Anything But You" and "Tomorrow".

It is directed by Curve's artistic director Nikolai Foster with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker.

The production previously ran in the West End with Miranda Hart as Miss Hannigan, and is now primed to begin performances on 25 February 2023 at Curve in Leicester.

Already announced in the show are Craig Revel Horwood and Paul O'Grady, sharing the role of Miss Hannigan. Joining them as the devilish orphanage matron will be Elaine C Smith and Jodie Prenger, who will appear at various venues – see below for more details.

Also cast are Alex Bourne as Oliver Warbucks, Paul French as Rooster, Amelia Adams as Grace Farrell, and Billie-Kay as Lily St Regis. The title role of Annie is shared by Zoe Akinyosade, Harlie Barthram and Poppy Cunningham. They are joined by three teams of young performers who play the residents of Miss Hannigan's orphanage.

Completing the cast will be Emily Barnett-Salter, Alistair Beattie, David Burrows, Sergi Ibanez, Rosalind James, Belle Kizzy Green, Ellie May-Wilson, Martin McCarthy, Phoebe Roberts, Lukin Simmonds, Matthew Sweet, Dawn Williams, and Tommy Wade-Smith.

Horwood will appear in Leicester, Birmingham, Oxford, Dartford, Nottingham, Woking, Cardiff, Bradford, Southend, Bromley, Norwich, Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Wolverhampton and Belfast, with O'Grady in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin, Wimbledon and Bristol. Smith will perform in Aberdeen and Glasgow, with Prenger performing in Stoke and Llandudno.

The children's cast is as follows:

Molly – Chloe Angiama, Suki Hillier, Karin Narumi

July – Bella Rose Hambi Roche, Kayla Kuranga, Ava Masters

Duffy – Marlie Love, Kyla Semper, Caitlin Cole

Kate – Lola Green, Gracie Hodson-Prior, Jasmine O'Riordan

Tessie – Isobel Stanish, Jessica Rogers, Georgie Fisher

Pepper – Chanai Owusu-Ansah, Ellicia Simmondwood, Chloe Raphael

