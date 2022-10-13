Craig Revel Horwood and Paul O'Grady to share role of Miss Hannigan in Annie UK and Ireland tour

Craig Revel Horwood and Paul O'Grady will both be heading down "Easy Street"!

Producers Michael Harrison and David Ian have confirmed that Craig Revel Horwood (Strictly Come Dancing) and Paul O'Grady (For the Love of Dogs) will be sharing the coveted role of Miss Hannigan during the forthcoming UK and Ireland tour of Annie.

Horwood is set to appear in Leicester, Birmingham, Oxford, Dartford, Stoke, Llandudno, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Woking, Cardiff, Bradford, Southend, Bromley and Norwich, while O'Grady will perform the role in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin and Bristol.

Director Nikolai Foster's much-loved revival will open at Curve, Leicester on Saturday 25 February 2023.

Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin and Thomas Meehan's seminal musical follows a young orphan who is adopted by a billionaire, much to the chagrin of her orphanage's owner.

The show has numbers such as "It's the Hard Knock Life", "I Don't Need Anything But You" and "Tomorrow".

The production features set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker. It previously ran in the West End with Miranda Hart as Miss Hannigan.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.