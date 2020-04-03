Curve Leicester and Birmingham Rep to stream The Importance of Being Earnest with Cathy Tyson for free

Curve Leicester and Birmingham Rep's hit production of The Importance of Being Earnest will be streamed in full on Sunday.

Starring Cathy Tyson, Sharan Phull, Edward Franklin, Fela Lufadeju, Angela Clerkin, Dominic Gately, Darren Bennett and Martha Mackintosh, the show first ran in Birmingham in the autumn of 2016 before transferring to Leicester. It was given a four-star write-up from WhatsOnStage's Diane Parkes, who described it as "lively, fun and hugely amusing."

Oscar Wilde's comedy follows two bachelors who hope to marry society's most eligible ladies, but instead get caught up in a web of mistaken identities. The piece is directed by Curve's artistic director Nikolai Foster, and will be available on Curve's website for a week from 7pm on Sunday 5 April.

While free, the venue is encouraging audiences to support their fundraising efforts with a donation during venue closures.