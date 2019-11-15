Behind the scenes at Curve Leicester – exclusive backstage photos as the venue prepares for West Side Story

In Leicester, photographer Ellie Kurttz has been exploring the Curve theatre, snapping pictures from the venue as it gears up to open West Side Story in its main auditorium.

The photo series forms part of this week's guest editorial content provided by the venue's senior leadership team duo – Nikolai Foster and Chris Stafford.

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

The photos go backstage during the show's get-in, as well as behind-the-scenes across the departments inside the Leicestershire theatre.

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

West Side Story opens on 23 November in previews, and stars Adriana Ivelisse and Jamie Muscato. It is directed by Nikolai Foster, with new choreography by Ellen Kane.

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz

Behind the scenes at Curve

© Ellie Kurttz