AmDram musical casting and dates announced

Plans for the new musical AmDram have been unveiled!

Premiering at Curve in Leicester and created by Alex Parker and Katie Lam, the piece follows the Great Osterley North Amateur Dramatic Society, who are thrown into anarchy by two unexpected arrivals.

It is directed by James Robert Moore, with musical direction by Alex Parker, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, orchestration by Martin Higgins and sound design by Paul Smith.

Appearing in the piece are Debbie Chazen as Elaine, Jordan Lee Davies as Ian, Janie Dee as Diana, Wendy Ferguson as Honoria, Raj Ghatak as Max, Sharan Phull as The Karens and Laura Pitt-Pulford as Rose.

The show will play from Thursday 27 to Saturday 29 May 2021, with tickets on sale next week from Curve.

The piece is part of Curve's socially distanced season – which you can find out more about here.