Tom, Dick and Harry world premiere to be staged at New Vic Theatre

The New Vic Theatre and Kenny Wax have teamed up to co-produce the world premiere of new play Tom, Dick and Harry.

Co-written by Theresa Heskins, Michael Hugo and Andrew Pollard and directed by Heskins, the piece is inspired by the true story behind the daring escape from Stalag Luft III during the Second World War, as well as top secret information that remained classified in the war archives until 1972.

Heskins, who also serves as the New Vic's artistic director, said: "It's such an inspiring story of spirit and determination. We'll tell it as a really dynamic, vibrant piece of theatre that celebrates the ingenuity and spirit of the escapees. The story is comic, and tragic, and an adventure, and quite thoughtful at times. I think audiences will be fascinated to learn what we discovered in the archives, which honours the memory of those involved at the same time as offering some surprising insights. And of course, we're making it as theatre-in-the-round, which is such an engaging way to make and see a play: audiences feel so much a part of the action, which makes for a spirit of togetherness that is very much in keeping with this story about how much can be achieved when people work together."





Theresa Heskins

© Andrew Billington

Wax added: "Having worked with Theresa, Andy and Mike on 80 Days and loving the unique physicality that they brought to that fictional novel, I didn't hesitate to jump on board when offered the opportunity to partner in the re-telling of this extraordinary true story".

The creative team also includes scenic designer Laura Willstead, costume designer Lis Evans, lighting designer Daniella Beattie, sound designer Alex Day and assistant director Filiz Ozcan.

Tom, Dick and Harry will open at the New Vic, running from 10 June to 9 July 2022, before heading to Southampton's MAST Mayflower Studios (14 to 21 July) and London (dates to be confirmed).



