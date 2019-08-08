Reasons to Stay Alive casting announced

Casting has been announced for Sheffield Theatres and English Touring Theatre's co-production of Reasons to Stay Alive.

Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig, the production is written by April De Angelis (Wild East, Jumpy) and directed by Jonathan Watkins (KES, 1984).

Phil Cheadle (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sheffield Theatres, Henry V, Open Air Theatre) will play Older Matt, with Mike Noble (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Port) as Younger Matt.

The cast is completed by Chris Donnelly as Dad, Janet Etuk as Andrea, Dilek Rose as Dawn/Jenny/Rose and Connie Walker as Mum.

Reasons to Stay Alive, which was published in 2015, chronicles Haig's experience with depression and his journey out of crisis.

The production opens on 18 September (previews from 13 September) and runs at Sheffield Theatres until 28 September before touring to Bristol, Huddersfield, Newcastle, Manchester, York and Leeds.