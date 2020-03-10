Piaf further casting to include Sally Ann Triplett, Sara Poyzer and Louis Gaunt

Further casting for the Nottingham Playhouse and Leeds Playhouse co-production of Piaf has been announced, with Sally Ann Triplett joining the previously announced Jenna Russell.

Pam Gems' Piaf tells the extraordinary life story of the sensational, world-renowned singer Edith Piaf. Her most famous songs include "La Vie en Rose" and "Je Ne Regrette Rien", though the international star began her life singing on the streets of Paris. Tony-nominated and Olivier Award-winning actress Russell has already been announced to take the title role, with Triplett taking on the role of Toine, Piaf's best friend and confidante. Triplett and Russell last performed together in 1987 in the West End premiere of Sondheim musical Follies.

Garry Robson will play Louis Leplee, the French nightclub owner who discovered Piaf, Sara Poyzer will play the roles of Marlene Dietrich and Piaf's personal assistant Madeleine, Louis Gaunt will play Piaf's husband Theo and Samuel James will play Bruno, the owner and manager of the Paris Olympia. Further casting will be announced soon.

The show will be directed by Adam Penford and have design by Frankie Bradshaw and lighting by Jack Knowles. It will run in Nottingham from 8 to 23 May, with a press night on 12 May. It will then run in Leeds from 27 May to 13 June, with a press night on 27 May.

Penford said: "Nottingham Playhouse produced Piaf in the 1980s and I'm thrilled to bringing this lively play back to the theatre. It takes a real star to capture the legend that is Edith Piaf and Jenna Russell is one the UK theatre's most beguiling actor-singers. She has a unique talent for bringing fragility, spirit and charisma to every role she tackles."