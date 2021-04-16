Alfie Boe, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker to star in Harewood House summer concert

Harewood House has unveiled a weekend of outdoor events being presented to live audiences.

On Friday 3 September, Alfie Boe will lead a solo concert, presenting numbers from his favourite West End shows as well as songs from other genres. He will be joined by special gusts Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker, who will open the show.

On Saturday 4 September, Aled Jones, with appearances from Willard White, Sophie Evans, Peyee Chen and Tenors Unlimited, will perform The Great Yorkshire Proms, alongside The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra.

On the final night (Sunday 5 September) there will be a symphonic performance of Queen's greatest hits.

Tickets are on sale now for all three events.