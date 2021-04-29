A Little Night Music at Leeds Playhouse full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music at Leeds Playhouse.

Co-produced with Opera North, the show will star soprano Stephanie Corley and Dutch baritone Quirijn de Lang – last seen together as Fred and Lilli in Opera North's Kiss Me, Kate – in the roles of Desiree Armfeldt and Frederik Egerman.

Also cast are Josephine Barstow as Madam Armfeldt, Laurence Kilsby as Henrik Egerman, Amy J Payne as the maidservant Petra and Christopher Nairne and Helen Évora as Count and Countess Malcolm. Corinne Cowling will play Anne Egerman.

Mrs Nordstrom will be played by Gillene Butterfield and Miranda Bevin, Mrs Segstrom by Molly Barker and Amy Freston, Mrs Anderssen by Claire Pascoe and Hazel Croft, Mr Lindquist by Dean Robinson and James Davies, Mr Erlanson by Stuart Laing and Tim Ochala-Greenough and Bertrand by Warren Gillespie. Sarah Blood will play Malla, with Kathryn Stevens as Osa and Ivan Sharpe as Frid.

The piece, which has book by Hugh Wheeler and original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, is inspired by the Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night and involves the romantic lives of several couples.

James Brining directs, James Holmes conducts with set and costume design by Madeleine Boyd, lighting by Chris Davey, choreography by Lucy Hind and sound by Seb Frost.

Featuring the much-loved numbers "Send in the Clowns", "It Would Have Been Wonderful" and "Every Day a Little Death", the show was first seen on Broadway in 1973 with a West End premiere two years later. A famous 1996 National Theatre revival starred Judi Dench (Desiree), Siân Phillips (Madame Armfeldt), Joanna Riding (Anne Egerman), Laurence Guittard (Fredrik Egerman), Patricia Hodge (Countess Charlotte) and Issy van Randwyck (Petra).

The 2021 production runs from 26 June to 17 July.