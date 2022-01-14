Hull Truck Theatre reveals cast and creative team for Richard Bean's 71 Coltman Street

Casting is now set for the previously announced world premiere of Richard Bean's 71 Coltman Street.

Leading the company as Hull Truck Theatre founder Mike Bradwell will be Kieran Knowles (Operation Crucible), who will be joined on stage by Laurie Jamieson (Prince Charming's Xmas Cracker) as Stew, Jordan Metcalfe (Pride) as Julian, Lauryn Redding (The Worst Witch) as Linda, Hanna Khogali (Swallows and Amazons) as Beatrice, Joanna Holden (Peter Pan) as Mrs Snowball / Camo / Policeman, Adrian Hood (Dinnerladies) as Our Seth, and Matthew Booth (War Horse) as Graeme Burke / Daz / Howard Gibbins / Taxi Driver.

The play is inspired by the true story of the theatre company's creation and follows founder Mike Bradwell's mission to put local people and real lives at the heart of British theatre.

Under the direction of Mark Babych, the newly announced creative team includes composer Richard Thomas, musical director Sonum Batra, set and costume designer Sara Perks, lighting designer Charlie Morgan Jones, sound designer Adam McCready, fight director Claire Llewellyn, assistant director Hannah Stone, casting director Annelie Powell, and casting assistant Sarah Harkins.

Kicking off Hull Truck Theatre's 50th anniversary season, the piece runs from 17 February to 12 March.



