Hull Truck Theatre's 50th anniversary season to include new Richard Bean world premiere

Hull-born playwright Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guv'nors) will debut his new play next month as part of Hull Truck Theatre's 50th anniversary season.

Entitled 71 Coltman Street, the piece is inspired by the true story of the theatre company's creation and follows founder Mike Bradwell's mission to put local people and real lives at the heart of British theatre.

Artistic director Mark Babych, who is also at the helm of the world premiere production, said: "We're phenomenally proud of Hull Truck's story and its legacy as a theatre, which celebrates local people.

"Mike believed that theatre is for everyone and should showcase real-life experiences that audiences could connect with on a personal level, and it's still very much the ethos of the company today".

The piece runs from 17 February to 12 March.

Other highlights of the season include Oh! What A Night (22 January), Bye Bye Blues Band – The Farewell Tour (2 February), The Ballad of Mulan, written by Ross Ericson and starring Michelle Yim (4 February), The Noise Next Door: In Charge (19 February) and Here's What She Said to Me, written by Oladipo Agboluaje and conceived by Mojisola Elufowoju, who also directs (24 and 25 February).



