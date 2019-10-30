Competition: win tickets to the final performance of Kinky Boots plus travel and hotel stay

Following its sensational West End run, the Kinky Boots tour is sadly coming to a close. But don't worry, you could be there at the final performance if you win our fantastic competition!

Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father's expectations when he is passed down the family shoe-making business Price & Son. With the factory's future in the balance, help thankfully arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola – a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy stiletto boots.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production includes songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a book by Harvey Fierstein. The show stars Kayi Ushe as Lola, Joel Harper-Jackson as Charlie and Paula Lane as Lauren.

Enter for your chance to win this fantastic prize package:

• A pair of tickets to the final performance of Kinky Boots at Hull New Theatre on Saturday 23rd November 2019.

• Standard class rail travel from your nearest UK rail station to Hull (departing Saturday 23 November, returning Sunday 24 November)

• An overnight stay for two

• Accommodation will be a twin room at DoubleTree by Hilton Hull

• Breakfast will be included

This competition has now closed.

