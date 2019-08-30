The Exorcist tour cast to include Paul Nicholas and Ben Caplan

Casting has been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of The Exorcist, which opens in Windsor in September.

Paul Nicholas (Just Good Friends) will play Father Merin alongside Sophie Ward (Holby City) as Chris MacNeil and Ben Caplan (Call the Midwife) as Father Damien. Based on a true story, William Peter Blatty's 1971 novel is about a small girl possessed by demons and reduced to an animalistic state, and the attempts of local priest Father Damien to save her.

The cast is completed by Tristram Wymark, Stephen Billington, Patrick Toomey, Joseph Wilkins, Susannah Edgley, Jonathan Blakeley and Eliza Capel.

Sean Mathias will direct John Pielmeier's adaptation, with design by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Philip Gladwell, composition and sound design by Adam Cork, illusions by Ben Hart and projection by Jon Driscoll and Gemma Carrington. Ian McKellen will also supply the voice for the Demon.

The show will begin its tour at Theatre Royal Windsor on 2 September before visiting Glasgow, Wimbledon, Stoke, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin, Edinburgh, Inverness and Aberdeen.