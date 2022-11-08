The Bodyguard announces complete casting for 2023 tour

Complete casting has been revealed for the upcoming tour of The Bodyguard.

Joining the show will be Ayden Callaghan in the titular role of Frank Farmer, opposite the previously revealed Melody Thornton as Rachel Marron.

Further casting for the tour includes Emily-Mae as Nicki Marron, John Macaulay as Bill Devaney, Graham Elwell as Tony, James Groom as Sy Spector, Marios Nicolaides as Stalker and Fergal Coghlan as Ray Court. The role of Fletcher will be shared by Kaylenn Aires Fonseca, Iesa Miller, Frankie Keita and Reneo Kusi-Appauh.

The cast is completed by Alexandros Beshonges, Kayne Gordon, Jack Hardwick, Kalisha Johnson, James Lee Harris, Samantha Mbolekwa, Abbie Quinnen, Kellie Rhianne, Charlotte Scally, Yiota Theo and Marco Venturini.

The show, which is based on the film of the same name starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, follows a secret service agent-turned-bodyguard Farmer, who is hired to protect singer Marron from an unknown stalker.

The piece is directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winner Alex Dinelaris (Birdman). The production had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in 2012, where it was nominated for four Olivier Awards.

The production opens at Glasgow Kings Theatre on Saturday 28 January 2023, with select dates on sale below.