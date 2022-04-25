Rebecca Thornhill performs 18 shows in 13 days across Matilda and Hairspray

Stage star Rebecca Thornhill didn't just keep one ship sailing a few weeks ago, she managed to juggle two shows and a whole lot of city-hopping!

Thornhill, currently taking on the role of Velma in Hairspray on tour across the UK, was also on call for the part of Mrs Wormwood in the RSC's Matilda the Musical in the West End for a month.

Inevitably, this led to some incredible feats of role-juggling and travelling. After completing eight shows in Dartford as Velma for Hairspray, Thornhill was whisked down to London to appear in Matilda on the Sunday (27 March 2022).

After that she was sped up to Glasgow for Hairspray the next day, only to return to London for three shows from Tuesday. She then saw out the final four shows in Hairspray in Glasgow and, to round-off a frantic two weeks, she came down to London for a final performance as Mrs Wormwood on Sunday (this being the 3 April 2022).

In total that reportedly meant 18 shows in 13 days for the Witches of Eastwick and From Here to Eternity star, who is now continuing with the Hairspray tour.

Yet more evidence of theatre performers pulling off amazing feats in keeping the lights on.