Understudy Payal Mistry becomes first female to lead Life of Pi

In more amazing understudy news, Payal Mistry will make her debut in the title role of Life of Pi this evening.

As reported by @WestEndCovers, Mistry will become the first woman to play the leading role in the show, which recently extended its run at the West End's Wyndham's Theatre.

Adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti, Life of Pi is based on Yann Martel's iconic novel about a boy who goes on a magical journey after being stranded on a boat. The central role of Pi is usually played by Hiran Abeysekera.

The production recently won Best New Play at both the WhatsOnStage Awards and the Olivier Awards.

Mistry, who trained at the University of Central Lancashire, has previously been seen on screen in Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

Hiran Abeysekera, Tom Larkin and Nicholas Khan in Life of Pi

© Johan Persson

