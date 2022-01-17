Minack Theatre announces new season for 2022

The outdoor Minack Theatre has announced new shows for its upcoming season.

Opening in March will be black comedy Superstition Mountain, written by Carl Grose. Produced in partnership with Ha Hum Ah Theatre, the piece follows three brothers from Cornwall and a family legend of a hidden goldmine out in the wild west.

This year's Easter production will be Hetty Feather, adapted for the stage by Emma Reeves from the popular children's book by Jacqueline Wilson.

Founder and former artistic director of Kneehigh, Mike Shepherd, and co-director Elayce Ismail, will present Calvino Nights this season. Co-produced by imPossible Productions, the new piece follows Mr Calvino and his motley troupe of tale-tellers, song-makers and fire-raisers.

Othe highlights include Jane Eyre, Vanity Fair, David Copperfield, Cranford, The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Room with a View, Twelfth Night, The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Tempest, Mozart's Don Giovanni, The Firework Maker's Daughter, and SWIM, co-produced with Theatre by the Lake, who also revealed details of their upcoming season today.



