Theatre By The Lake announces 2022 season including The Borrowers, One Man, Two Guvnors and more

Theatre By The Lake has unveiled its 2022 season of productions coming soon.

The main house will see the Stockroom's production of Richard Cameron's The Glee Club (24 February to 12 March) run ahead of a national tour. The musical play is about a group of miners getting into the vocal swing of things.

The venue will co-produce three shows with Bolton Octagon – Kes, adapted by Robert Alan Evans from the iconic Ken Loach film and directed by Atri Banerjee (6 to 30 April), Richard Bean's much-loved farce One Man, Two Guvnors (co-produced with Liverpool Everyman and directed by Lotte Wakeham, 20 July to 3 September) and Emma Rice's five-star Brief Encounter (co-produced with Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, 14 September to 8 October), directed by Paul Robinson.

Guy Jones will direct the world premiere of Carmn Nasr's The Climbers, exploring the nature of rock climbing and our love for the mountains. Completing the season is a stage adaptation of Mary Norton's much-loved The Borrowers, penned by Theresa Heskins.

In the studio will be a production of Liz Richardson's SWIM, all about the power of outdoor swimming. Directed by Andy Routledge, after its Keswick run it will play across the UK.

Theatre by the Lake's artistic director Liz Stevenson, said: "I'm so thrilled to announce our programme for 2022. It feels a long time in the making and a watershed moment as we look to the future after a challenging time for the theatre and our sector. I'm absolutely delighted that we're producing the world premiere of The Climbers, and co-producing SWIM, maintaining our commitment to new writing and telling stories that have a connection to our unique landscape and local communities.

"I'm also proud to be partnering with so many fantastic northern theatres and exciting artists to bring top quality theatre to Keswick. Our programme of home-produced work will be surrounded by some fantastic visiting productions and special events that celebrate the creativity of our local communities and emerging theatre-makers, and we look forward to revealing more about our plans soon. We hope that the new season will bring audiences flocking back to experience the magic of live theatre once again."