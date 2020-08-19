Kneehigh to collaborate with Good Chance Theatre as it prepares for more live shows

Fabled theatre company Kneehigh have revealed plans for the coming months.

Later this year, the organisation will work with Good Chance Theatre (co-creators of The Jungle) to create new and communal forms of production, with full details to be revealed.

Joe Robertson, co-founder of Good Chance Theatre said, "Much of the industry-wide discussion around how we preserve our institutions is geared towards a hoped-for return to familiar normality when all this is over. Our provocation is that this is not enough.

"Let's use this time as an unprecedented opportunity to rethink, redesign, and reimagine. To forge new ways of creating and engaging. To connect to new audiences and build new communities. And to make a bolder argument for the importance of art in local communities, public health, education, and across our society."

Experimentation will be the order of the day for the rest of the year, with the hit ensemble planning prototype performances based on Italo Calvino's Italian Folk Tales.

The company intends to begin touring in 2021, with its pop-up venue, The Asylum, expected to appear in multiple locations across the year.

Touring shows in development including Wagstaffe the Wind Up Boy, written by Carl Grose and directed by Mike Shepherd.

Grose said today: "We are ideally placed to create socially distanced event and performance both outdoors and indoors. We have a history of performing everywhere, with a range of shows that can play indoors, outdoors, on cliff tops, in car parks, nightclubs, quarries and rivers. The scale of our shows varies excitingly from the intimate to the epic."