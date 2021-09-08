Fisherman's Friends the Musical announces full casting ahead of world premiere

Full casting has been revealed for the world premiere of Fisherman's Friends: The Musical.

Following the sea shanty singing group from their origins to their appearance at Glastonbury, the piece will open the newly redeveloped Hall for Cornwall, with dates from 13 to 30 October. Reports have also suggested that the piece is angling (pun intended) for a West End run next year.

Callum Callaghan (Mr Selfridge) plays Danny, Deka Walmsley (Billy Elliot, Macbeth) plays Jim, while Jago played by Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey), Leadville is played by Mensah Bediako (Master Harold and the Boys), Rowan is played by Dan Buckley (The Book of Mormon), Dinger is played by Rakesh Boury (Rock of Ages), Wiggie is played by Matt Slack (Blood Brothers) and Archie is played by Hadrian Delacey (The Phantom of the Opera). The band is completed by Cornish actor Edward Rowe, star of the BAFTA-winning film Bait, as Ben.

Susie Blake (The Mirror Crack'd) joins the company as Maggie, alongside Parisa Shahmir (The Last Ship) as Alwyn, Deborah Tracey (Standing At The Sky's Edge) as Leah and Georgia Bruce (Malory Towers) as Sally.

The cast is completed by on-stage actor-musicians, James William-Pattison (Once), Annie Grace (The Last Ship), John O'Mahony (This Restless House), Louise Beadel (Fame) and musicians Hazel Askew (BBC Radio 2 Folk Award nominee), Alfie Gidley (New Roots finalist) and musical director James Findlay (winner of the BBC Young Folk Award 2010).

Tunes featured in the musical are "Keep Haulin'", "Nelson's Blood", "No Hopers Jokers & Rogues", "Sweet Maid Of Madeira" and many more.

It is directed by James Grieveand and written by Amanda Whittington, with design by Lucy Osborne, sound design by Dan Samson, lighting design by Johanna Town and casting by Jim Arnold, with musical supervision from David White.