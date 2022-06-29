World premiere musical Making A Murderer to debut at Edinburgh Fringe this year

The world premiere of Making A Murderer: The Musical will be staged at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Written by BAFTA-winning comedy writer Phil Mealey (Early Doors, The Royle Family), who will also star in the production, the piece is based on the true story of Steven Avery, which also inspired the hit Netflix documentary series. It explores the many flaws, biases and inconsistencies that contributed to both of Avery's convictions and scrutinises todays' justice system.

Mealey commented: "When I watched the documentary, like many others I was outraged at the way the system seemed stacked against Steven and his nephew Brendan. As a writer, I saw so many astonishing twists and turns and intriguing characters that if this were written as an original story no-one would believe it was plausible.

"Drama has the ability to tackle sensitive, real-life subjects and, in this case, consider the impact of crime on the victims and their families, but music serves as a powerful cue to emotions, memories and feelings that cannot be communicated through words alone.

"Our intention is to highlight and parody the inconsistencies in the case where people with power have not used that power fairly or effectively. Compassion and empathy must extend to all those who are victims of a flawed system so that they receive the justice that they truly deserve."

Under the direction of Christian Durham (Zorro), the production features set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, musical direction by Rob Owen, casting direction by Harry Blumenau, choreography by Kate Salmon, production management, sound and lighting design by Dickson Cossar and general management by Smart Entertainment.

Additional casting will be revealed in due course.

Produced by Alison Hallisey, Making A Murderer: The Musical will run at the Cowbarn at Underbelly's Bristo Square from 3 to 29 August 2022.