Best rated shows to see at the Edinburgh Fringe and International Festival
Here's what should be on your must-see list
The Edinburgh Fringe is back with a vengeance this year, with the annual arts festival finally about to take over the Scottish capital. As it can be quite daunting to know what to see, we've put all our reviews into one handy list – so you can know exactly what's unmissable! We'll be updating this list daily as new reviews come in...
FIVE STARS
Project Dictator [past] – read our review
The Last Return – read our review
FOUR STARS
Les Dawson: Flying High at Assembly George Square – read our review
Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! – read our review
The Choir of Man [past] – read our review
My Son's A Queer But What Can You Do? [past] – read our review
Mischief Movie Night [past] – read our review
Happy Meal – read our review
Exodus – read our review
THREE STARS
This is Paradise at the Traverse Theatre – read our review
Flight [past] – read our review
Burn starring Alan Cumming – read our review
Unfortunate [past] – read our review
TWO STARS
Hamlet – read our review
Friendsical [past] – read our review