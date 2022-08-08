Best rated shows to see at the Edinburgh Fringe and International Festival

The Edinburgh Fringe is back with a vengeance this year, with the annual arts festival finally about to take over the Scottish capital. As it can be quite daunting to know what to see, we've put all our reviews into one handy list – so you can know exactly what's unmissable! We'll be updating this list daily as new reviews come in...





FIVE STARS

Project Dictator [past] – read our review

The Last Return – read our review





FOUR STARS

Les Dawson: Flying High at Assembly George Square – read our review

Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! – read our review

The Choir of Man [past] – read our review

My Son's A Queer But What Can You Do? [past] – read our review

Mischief Movie Night [past] – read our review

Happy Meal – read our review

Exodus – read our review





THREE STARS

This is Paradise at the Traverse Theatre – read our review

Flight [past] – read our review

Burn starring Alan Cumming – read our review

Unfortunate [past] – read our review





TWO STARS

Hamlet – read our review

Friendsical [past] – read our review