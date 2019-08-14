WhatsOnStage Logo
How #EdFringe are you?

Take our quiz and find out your Edinburgh Fringe proficiency level


© Gary Henderson (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The Royal Mile is rammed with people handing out flyers, you can't go anywhere without being recommended a show and the Mosque Kitchen has trebled its workforce to cope with the increased demand. It's official, the largest arts festival in the world has begun.

But just how #EdFringe are you? Take our quiz below to find out your Edinburgh Festival proficiency level. Are you a novice or an expert? Either way, let us know on Twitter and Facebook.

