How #EdFringe are you?
Take our quiz and find out your Edinburgh Fringe proficiency level
The Royal Mile is rammed with people handing out flyers, you can't go anywhere without being recommended a show and the Mosque Kitchen has trebled its workforce to cope with the increased demand. It's official, the largest arts festival in the world has begun.
But just how #EdFringe are you? Take our quiz below to find out your Edinburgh Festival proficiency level. Are you a novice or an expert? Either way, let us know on Twitter and Facebook.