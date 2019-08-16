Fringe First Award second week winners announced

Eight more winners of The Scotsman's Fringe First Awards at the Edinburgh Festival have been revealed.

Given out weekly by the Scottish publication, they commend original productions that have opened at the Fringe across August.

This week there are two winners at the Traverse Theatre – Gina Moxley's The Patient Gloria and Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith's Until the Flood. Summerhall has three winners, Taylor Shasha's Everything I See I Swallow, Sh!t Theatre's Sh!t Theatre Drink Rum With Expats and Cumbernauld Theatre's LipSync.

At the Pleasance, Emily Jenkins' Bobby and Amy, about the impact of the foot and mouth disease, picked up an award after opening at VAULT Festival earlier this year, while Ontroerend Goed's Are We Not Drawn Onward To New ErA, running at Zoo Southside, won for its experimental exploration of climate change. Finally, Nadia Cavelle won for her Subject Mater at Paradise at the Vaults.

Speaking about her win for Bobby and Amy, Jenkins said: "It means so much that Edinburgh audiences have reacted so positively to the story we are telling. Rural communities and agriculture are a vital part of our society and I just hope that in winning this award we can start a discussion about how much they contribute."

A final set of Fringe First winners will be announced next week.

