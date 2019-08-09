Edinburgh Festival Fringe First winners announced for first week

The first-week winners of The Scotsman's Fringe First Awards at the Edinburgh Festival have been revealed.

Awarded weekly by the Scottish publication, they commend original productions that have opened at the Fringe across August.

The Traverse Theatre won three awards – for Dritan Kastrati and Nicola McCartney's How Not To Drown, Stef Smith's Enough and Javaad Alipoor's Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran.

At Summerhall, Eva O'Connor's Mustard, about a fractious relationship with a cyclist, bagged an award, while Still Hungry's physical theatre exploration of motherhood, Raven, won for its performances at Assembly Roxy.

Finally, Daniel Bye won for his show Arthur, which is performed on request in people's living rooms alongside his baby son co-star.

A further set of Fringe First winners will be announced next week.