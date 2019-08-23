Final Edinburgh Fringe First Award winners revealed

A final round of Fringe First Award winners has been revealed by The Scotsman.

Five original shows premiering at the Fringe have been recognised for their success.

Edinburgh's Summerhall venue received three of the five awards – Reetta Honkakoski's The Desk, about authoritarianism, The Afflicted, presented by new company Groupwork, and Richard Gadd's debut play Baby Reindeer, about the psychological experience of being stalked.

At Pleasance, Marika McKennell's drama E8 was given an award, while the final Fringe First was given to Rowan Rheingans' Dispatches on the Red Dress, a musical theatre piece based on Rheingans' family history in Germany.

Gadd's Baby Reindeer will transfer to London's Bush Theatre, where it runs from 9 October to 9 November.