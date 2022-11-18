Exclusive: Wicked UK and Ireland tour to run from 2023 to 2025

Multi-award-winning musical Wicked will embark on a brand-new tour from late 2023 through to 2025.

The show, which is also currently running in the West End, will play at ten cities, beginning with Edinburgh in December 2023. A full list of dates is available below.

Wicked's UK and Ireland executive producer Michael McCabe said today: "We're delighted to be embarking on this third tour of the UK and Ireland and taking Wicked back to ten incredible theatres in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland where sold-out audiences previously greeted us so ecstatically.

"We're excited to have this opportunity to share once again the spectacle, magic and emotion that has created unforgettable memories for audiences everywhere." Casting for the tour is to be revealed.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West.

The musical features a score by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, with direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.

The new tour, featuring a cast and crew of over 82 people (as well as 20 employed in each city) will coincide with the filming and production of the two-part Wicked movie, with the big-screen versions of the show set to premiere in 2024 and 2025.

2023 will also mark the 20th anniversary of the original Broadway production, while the show is currently in its 17th year in the West End, where it has been seen by 11 million people.

Tour dates are as follows:

Edinburgh Playhouse – 7 December 2023 to 14 January 2024 (public sale from 8 December 2022)

Bristol Hippodrome – 23 January 2024 to 25 February 2024 (public sale from 30 January 2023)

Birmingham Hippodrome – 5 March 2024 to 7 April 2024 (on sale in spring 2023)

Bradford Alhambra – 16 April 2024 to 19 May 2024 (on sale 30 January 2023)

Southampton Mayflower – 23 May 2024 to 16 June 2024 (on sale 30 January)

Liverpool Empire – 20 June 2024 to 14 July 2024 (on sale 8 June 2023)

Dublin Bord Gais Theatre – 23 July 2024 to 15 September 2024 (on sale in 2023)

Sunderland Empire – 24 September 2024 to 20 October 2024 (on sale 8 June 2023)

Cardiff Millenium Centre – 24 October to 23 November (on sale 3 February 2023)

Manchester Palace Theatre – 3 December 2024 to 12 January 2025 (on sale 8 June 2023)