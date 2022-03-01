Initial shows for Edinburgh Fringe revealed by Underbelly and Pleasance

Fresh from their Best Off-West End Production win at the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards on Sunday, Rob Madge is now set to headline the Underbelly at Edinburgh Fringe this year.

Their solo show My Son's A Queer But What Can You Do?, which received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage last summer, is scheduled to run from 3 to 29 August 2022.

The Underbelly Untapped award will also return in 2022, providing a platform for emerging companies producing impressive work.

The Pleasance has also confirmed a line-up of celebrated comedians heading to the Fringe, including Marcus Brigstocke, Mark Watson, Jamali Maddix, Tarot, Lily Phillips, Ivo Graham, Ivo Graham, Aaron Simmonds and Leo Reich, among others.

In terms of theatrical productions, the troupe known as Crybabies will present Bagbeard, which is billed as "a sci-fi infected narrative sketch adventure about finding home, forbidden love, monsters, mystery and massive regret" and the hit show Sh*t-faced Shakespeare will return to take on The Tragedy of Macbeth (under the influence, of course).

Finally, for younger audiences, Tall Stories (The Grufallo, Room on the Broom) will present a stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's The Smeds and The Smoos, telling a tale of star-crossed aliens.



