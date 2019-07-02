Cruel Intentions musical to star Sophie Isaacs, Evelyn Hoskins, Dean John-Wilson and more

Casting has been announced for Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical, which makes its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer.

The show, which is based on the iconic '90s film of the same name, will feature a number of pop classics from the likes of Natalie Imbruglia, Ace of Base, NSync, Britney Spears and more.

The musical will star Dominic Andersen (Heathers) as Sebastian Valmont, Rebecca Gilhooley (The Last Ship) as Kathryn Merteuil, Evelyn Hoskins (Carrie) as Cecile Caldwell, Scott Hunter (Yank!) as Blaine Tuttle, Sophie Isaacs (Heathers) as Annette Hargrove, Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin) as Greg McConnell, Ashley Samuels (Motown the Musical) as Ronald Clifford and Gemma Salter (Made in Dagenham) as Bunny Caldwell.

Cruel Intentions will be directed by Jonathan O'Boyle (Aspects of Love) with choreography by Gary Lloyd (Heathers), design by Lee Newbury (The View Upstairs), musical direction by Sarah Morrison, sound design by Dan Samson and casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble's musical is based on the cult Hollywood film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair and the French novel, Les Liasions Dangereuses. It follows two siblings intent on destroying an innocent girl.

The piece will run at Assembly George Square during the Edinburgh Fringe from 1 to 25 August at 8.30pm.

The cast of Cruel Intentions

© Darren Bell

