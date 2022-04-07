JLS' Aston Merrygold to join Footloose tour

Aston Merrygold will join the touring production of Footloose, it has been announced.

Merrygold, known for being one part of JLS and for appearances on The Masked Singer and Got To Dance, will take on the role of Willard in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Wimbledon, with dates beginning 25 July.

Merrygold said today: "I'm delighted to be joining the phenomenal cast of Footloose. Willard is a superb role and I'm really looking forward to the challenge of stepping into such a lovable, comedy part and performing on these amazing stages.

"Footloose is just the best night out and I guarantee if you come along you'll leave with a spring in your step and a smile on your face. I'm so looking forward to working with this team and I can't wait to see you all there."

Additional casting remains including Darren Day as Reverend Moore with Lucy Munden (Ariel), Oonagh Cox (Rusty), Anna Westlake (Lulu) Alex Fobbester (Bickle) Ben Barrow (Wes) Ben Mabberley (Jeter) Geri Allen (Ethel) HollyAshton (Vi), Jess Barker (Wendy-Jo) Joshua Hawkins (Ren) Samantha Richards (Urleen) Tom Mussell (Chuck) and Daniel Miles and Lucy Ireland as off-stage swings.

The show is based on the iconic 1980s film of the same name and has casting by Debbie O'Brien, direction by Racky Plews, with choreography from Matt Cole, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, design by Sara Perks with lighting design from Chris Davey and sound design from Chris Whybrow.

Tickets for dates are on sale below.