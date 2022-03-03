My Fair Lady to embark on tour after West End run

It's heading near the street where you live!

My Fair Lady will embark on a UK and Ireland tour after it concludes its West End run, it has been announced.

The multi-award-winning revival debuted in the spring of 2018 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater—Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway venue—under the direction of Bartlett Sher, who returns for this year's production in London and on the road.

With a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady follows Eliza Doolittle and her chance encounter with Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who has taken a wager to transform the young Cockney flower seller into his idea of a "proper lady". The score features such standards as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "On the Street Where You Live".

The tour will open in Bradford on 9 September 2022 before going on to visit Dublin (6 to 30 October), Cardiff (8 to 26 November) and Southampton (12 to 29 January), with more cities to be announced in due course. Performances in the West End will begin on 9 May.

Sher said today: "Getting a chance to revisit Shaw's extraordinary story of class and privilege in a new age is a rare and special event and I am thrilled to be able to take this epic musical on tour for audiences up and down the country to enjoy." Casting for the tour is to be confirmed, with the leading West End cast unveiled last week.

The musical first debuted on Broadway in March 1956, taking home six Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and transferring to the West End in 1958 for a five and a half year run. It was most recently seen on the London stage with Cameron Mackintosh's 2001 revival at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, picking up three Olivier Awards itself and touring the UK and Ireland in 2005.

The show has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, hair & wigs by Tom Watson, UK music supervision by Gareth Valentine, UK musical direction by Alex Parker, musical supervision by Ted Sperling and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.