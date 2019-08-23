The Butterfly Lion at Chichester Festival Theatre full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming stage adaptation of The Butterfly Lion.

Michael Morpurgo's hit children's tale is brought to the stage by writer Anna Ledwich, with direction by Dale Rooks (The Midnight Gang). The show opens in Chichester's Minerva Theatre on 5 October.

The company is Adam Buchanan, Lucas Button, James Charlton, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Rachel Hosker, Claudia Jolly, Guy Lewis, Kevin Mathurin, Allison McKenzie, Charleen Qwaye and Nicola Sloane; with young roles played by Sebastian Bessant, Ellie Bradbury, Archie Elliot, Ruari Finnegan, Anthony Harvey, Rudi Millard, Matilda Shapland, Hugo Talbot, Jack Taylor and Alex Webb.

Morpurgo's story follows young boy Bertie, who has to leave his home on an African farm and go to school in England. It will be designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Johanna Town, music by Tom Brady, sound by Gregory Clarke, video by Simon Wainwright, puppetry by Nick Barnes, movement by Kane Husbands and additional music by Luyanda Lennox Jezile.