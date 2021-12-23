South Pacific to be streamed on New Year's Eve

Chichester Festival Theatre has announced it will make its summer production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific available for streaming for a 24-hour from 5pm (GMT) on Friday 31 December.

Recorded live in Chichester during its summer run, the cast is led by Gina Beck (as Nellie), Julian Ovenden (as Emile), Joanna Ampil (as Bloody Mary), Keir Charles (as Luther Billis) and Rob Houchen (as Cable).

As previously announced, the musical is set to tour next year, opening at Manchester Opera House on 16 July 2022 ahead of a London season at Sadler's Wells (from 27 July to 28 August) and stops in Dublin, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Canterbury. Tickets for select dates are on sale below.

The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning classic boasts one of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most memorable scores, including such standards as "Some Enchanted Evening", "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair" and "Bali Ha'i".

The creative team includes set and costume designer Peter McKintosh, choreographer and movement director Ann Yee, musical supervisor Nigel Lilley, musical director Cat Beveridge, lighting designer Howard Harrison, sound designer Paul Groothuis and video designer Gillian Tan. New orchestrations are by David Cullen, with original Broadway orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett, and additional arrangements and "Happy Talk" orchestration are by Theo Jamieson. The casting director for the production is Charlotte Sutton CDG, with additional children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The piece also received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage this past summer, alongside six WhatsOnStage Award nominations, including 'Best Musical Revival' and 'Best Regional Theatre Production'.