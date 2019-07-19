Oklahoma! at Chichester Festival Theatre: first look at the musical

Production shots have been released for Chichester Festival Theatre's revival of Oklahoma!, which is currently in previews at the venue.

Jeremy Sams' piece stars Amara Okereke, Hyoie O'Grady, Emmanuel Kojo, Bronté Barbé, Josie Lawrence and Isaac Gryn.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Oklahoma! tells the story of two sets of star-crossed lovers in Oklahoma territory in the early 1900s. It features songs including "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'", "The Surrey With The Fringe On Top" and, of course, "Oklahoma".

The Chichester production has design by Robert Jones, costumes by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, choreography by Matt Cole, musical supervision, direction and dance arrangements by Nigel Lilley, orchestrations by David Cullen, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Paul Groothuis and casting by Charlotte Sutton.