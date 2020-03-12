The Life of Galileo at Chichester Festival Theatre full cast joining Henry Goodman announced

Full casting has been announced for Chichester Festival Theatre's upcoming revival of The Life of Galileo, which opens in April.

Anoushka Lucas will co-compose music for the production (with Matthew Scott) as well as appearing as a Balladeer in the piece, which is adapted from Brecht by David Edgar (who has updated his translation for this new 2020 revival).

Joining the previously announced Henry Goodman will be Oscar Batterham, Ashley Byam, David Calder, Gunnar Cauthery, William Chubb, Branwell Donaghey, Pip Donaghy, Poppy Gilbert, Oliver Grant, Guy Hughes, Rosalind James, Nicholas Le Prevost, Anoushka Lucas, Jon Trenchard and Sharlene Whyte, with Quincy Miller-Cole, Raphael Higgins-Humes, Will Tarpey and Caleb Wood sharing the juvenile roles.

The piece, which follows Galileo as he challenges 17th century societal norms through new scientific discoveries, is directed by Jonathan Church and will be designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Paul Groothuis, video by Dick Straker, movement by Jenny Arnold, associate direction by Jenny Ogilvie, casting by Juliet Horsley and children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The Life of Galileo runs from 24 April to 16 May.