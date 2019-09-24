Watch John Simm and Dervla Kirwan discuss starring in Chichester Festival Theatre's Macbeth

WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals for Macbeth, which is currently in previews at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Dervla Kirwan and John Simm star in the show as the titular tragic pair, alongside Heider Ali (2nd Murderer), Michael Balogun (Macduff), David Burnett (1st Murderer/Menteith), Roseanna Frascona (Weird Sister), Leah Gayer (Weird Sister), Lauren Grace (Weird Sister), Stuart Laing (Banquo), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Ross), Avital Lvova (Lennox), Harry Peacock (Porter/Siward), Isabel Pollen (Lady Macduff), Christopher Ravenscroft (Duncan/Doctor), Beatriz Romilly (Malcolm) and Nathan Welsh (Donalbain). Jacob Blazdell and Harvey McGuinness will share the role of Fleance, and Noah Peirson and Matthew O'Shea the part of Young Macduff.

Paul Miller previously directed John Simm in Hamlet at Sheffield Theatres (2010); he also directed Simm in his Olivier Award-nominated performance in Elling at the Bush and in the West End.

Macbeth will be designed by Simon Daw, with lighting by Mark Doubleday, music and sound by Max Pappenheim, video by Tim Reid, movement by Angela Gasparetto, fights by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown and casting by Serena Hill.

The show runs until 26 October.