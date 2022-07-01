Full company for Sing Yer Heart Out For The Lads announced

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming revival of Roy Williams' Sing Yer Heart Out For the Lads, which returns to Chichester Festival Theatre.

Original cast members Harold Addo, Makir Ahmed, Alexander Cobb, Rob Compton, Kirsty J Curtis, Jennifer Daley, Michael Hodgson, Sian Reese-Williams, Richard Riddell and Mark Springer will be joined by Samuel Armfield, Steven Dykes, Duramaney Kamara and Jem Matthews.

Joanna Bowman directs Nicole Charles' production, which plays from 22 July to 13 August in the Minerva Theatre. The venue will be partially transformed into an immersive pub setting, with the events taking place during the World Cup and Women's Euros year.

The production received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage when it first opened, with Charles' staging being widely praised.

The venue also unveiled additional casting for its season earlier tis year – including Jenna Russell and Claire Skinner.



